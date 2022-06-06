India: 3 arrested for illegal gambling

Police in Hyderabad have arrested three people for allegedly organising a betting racket.

India.- Police have arrested three people who were allegedly running a gambling racket in an apartment located in Hyderabad. Those arrested, aged between 26 and 42, had 1.15 crore in cash. When the police arrived at the scene they found two people gambling while a third was in another room. There he was arrested and the police seized a total of Rs 1,113 crore.

Last week, police in Bantwal arrested 28 people at a recreation club in the town of B Mooda. Police seized money and gambling cards. Police claim to have stopped several people who tried to escape with money that was being used for gambling.

Meanwhile, police in Kolkata arrested three people who were allegedly betting via their mobile phones on an IPL cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG).

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, police in Delhi have arrested 3,502 people in 1,489 raids related to illegal gambling. According to The Hindu, most of the arrests were linked to illegal gambling around IPL cricket. It comes after a drop in arrests in recent years. Some 5,776 people were in 2020 and 8,009 in 2019.