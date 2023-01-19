India: 3 arrested for allegedly running online cricket betting

Through their online platform, those arrested provided bookies with a means to place cricket bets and take their money in return.

Police in Madhya Pradesh have arrested three members of a gang for allegedly running an online cricket betting network.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Guru Prasad Parashar, said that police officers arrived at the scene after being alerted about a series of bets that a person was conducting through computers and cell phones.

Upon arrival, the police discovered that the bets were being placed by a person named Vishal Solanki who turned out to be the leader of the gang.

According to The Print, when questioned by the police, Solanki said that he worked with two other people and that they had set up a control room to handle the bets through a website.

During the operation, the police arrested Solanki’s two partners and seized 10 cell phones, two computers and other materials in the possession of the defendants.

Arrests for cricket betting are fairly common in India. In 2022, Police in Delhi have arrested 3,502 people in 1,489 raids related to illegal gambling.