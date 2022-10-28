India: 26 arrested in raids targetting illegal gambling

Police in the Punjab arrested three groups of people in different locations on the same night.

India.- Punjabi police have made 26 arrests linked to alledged illegal cambling. Officers in Chandigarh arrested nine people while police in Ludhiana arrested 17.

In Chandigarh, four people were allegedly gambling near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp on Tuesday night. Police seized Rs 5,850 there. Five people were near the DRDO wall, Phase 2, Industrial Area. Police seized Rs 67,400.

In Ludhiana on the same night, Police arrested 17 people who were allegedly gambling at a house in Fateh Singh Nagar, Model Town. Officers seized Rs 12.5 lakh and nine sets of playing cards.

Earlier this week, police in Delhi arrested 29 people, including seven women, for allegedly gambling at Hotel City West End. Police seized Rs 5.85 lakh and 10 decks of playing cards in an operation on Saturday. Elsewhere in India, officers in Pune arrested a man who was allegedly taking bets on cricket during India vs Pakistan.