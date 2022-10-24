India: 29 arrested for gambling at hotel in Delhi

There were seven women among those arrested.

Police in Delhi carried out a raid at the Hotel City West End.

India.- Police in Delhi have arrested 29 people, including seven women, for allegedly gambling at Hotel City West End. Police seized Rs 5.85 lakh and 10 decks of playing cards in an operation on Saturday.

A police officer told Khaleej Times that officers had been informed that large-scale gambling regularly took place at the hotel on Club Road Punjabi Bagh. Police found a large number of people assembling at the Banquet Hall on the first floor. Police are said to be analysing the hotel’s surveillance cameras. Legal action may be taken against management and employees.

A week ago, police in Jaipur claimed to have arrested 37 suspected bookmakers who were operating at the Sawai Mansingh cricket ground in Jaipur, Rajasthan. They allegedly took bets on live cricket matches using a telecast that was running 30 seconds in advance. They are believed to have been operating in other states, including UP, Delhi and Haryana.

Elsewhere, police in India made another arrest related to betting on cricket. Officers in Pune arrested a man who was allegedly taking bets on India vs Pakistan. Shripad Yadav, 24, is reported to be a resident of Akurdi.