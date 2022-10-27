India: 17 arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling

Police in Ludhiana have carried out a raid at a house in Sant Fateh Singh Nagar.

India.- Police have arrested 17 people for allegedly gambling at a house in Sant Fateh Singh Nagar in the Model Township area of ​​Ludhiana in the Punjab. Police seized Rs 12.50 lakh in cash was seized. A report was filed under section 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act.

Earlier this week, police in Delhi arrested 29 people, including seven women, for allegedly gambling at Hotel City West End. Police seized Rs 5.85 lakh and 10 decks of playing cards in an operation on Saturday. Elsewhere in India, officers in Pune arrested a man who was allegedly taking bets on cricket during India vs Pakistan.

India may block more than 220 offshore gaming sites

The Ministry of Information Technology is considering blocking the domains of more than 220 offshore online gambling operators of different sizes. According to G2G, authorities are also considering blocking new domains as soon they emerge in order to respond to operators who quickly change domain names to continue operating.

According to the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), offshore sites spend close to INR3,500 crore annually on advertising and promotion and an additional 500 crore on celebrity and influencer endorsements.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a new warning to TV channels, OTT (over-the-top) services and news websites, ordering them to stop broadcasting gambling advertisements. It observed that some media were not complying with the regulations.