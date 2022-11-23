India: 2 men arrested in connection with murder linked to gambling debts

The police are still looking for the accomplices of the bookies.

A man was kidnapped and beaten to death for money he reportedly owed to bookies for cricket betting.

India.- Police have arrested two alleged illegal bookkeepers, Vishal Amrale, 35, and Lahu Mane, 40, on suspicion of being involved in the kidnapping and death of a 32-year-old man from Pune. Officers believe the man owed them money for cricket betting.

According to the Indian Express, the victim, Nikhil Chandrashekhar Anbule, told his wife he had been kidnapped and would not be released until he paid the sum he owed. His wife told the police a friend of her husband said Chandrashekhar Anbule had been abducted and taken in a car in the Ambegaon area on the night of November 15.

Family members are said to have transferred Rs 28,000 to Nikhil’s account. A short time later, Nikhil returned home and collapsed, he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and the police are looking for more people. Cricket remains India’s most popular sport. There is a huge underground cricket betting market said to be worth between US$45bn and US$150bn a year. Around 80 per cent of illegal sports betting in India is on Cricket.

A week ago, police arrested two men who were allegedly taking bets on the cricket T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan. In October, police in Karnataka arrested 18 people in Bengaluru for alleged betting on cricket. Officers seized Rs 4,68,200 in cash and 17 mobile phones.