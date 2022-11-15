India: 2 arrested for allegedly running online cricket betting

Those arrested were taking bets during the final match of the T-20 Cricket World Cup.

India.- Police have arrested two men who were allegedly taking bets on the cricket T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan. Police say they received information that bets were being taken near Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi’s Shahdara district.

Those accused are said to have had three laptops and a modified briefcase containing multiple mobile phones with wires embedded. It’s alleged that they worked online and via phone.

In October, police in Karnataka arrested 18 people in Bengaluru for alleged betting on cricket. Officers seized Rs 4,68,200 in cash and 17 mobile phones. Meanwhile, India continues to consider the possible legalisation of gambling.