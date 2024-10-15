Illegal gambling in the Philippines: alleged offshore gaming boss arrested in Laguna

Lyu Dong has been dubbed the “godfather” of offshore gaming operators.

The Philippines.- The Presidential Anti-Organised Crime Commission (PAOCC), the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, have arrested Lyu Dong, dubbed the “Boss of Bosses” or the “godfather” of offshore gaming operators. He was arrested in Biñan, Laguna, following a surveillance operation over the past eight months.

Dong, also known as Lin Xunhan, was arrested with 13 other Chinese nationals, all said to be offshore gaming operator leaders, and nine Filipinos, who are said to have been bodyguards. Officers claim to have seized several 9mm calibre firearms.

According to media, Lyu Dong arrived in the Philippines from China in 2016 and established a network of offshore gaming operators in various locations, including Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Ilocos, Calabarzon and Cebu. He is also accused of being linked to human trafficking offences and scams and is suspected of having links to Lucky South 99, an illegal offshore gaming operator raided last June.

Senators welcome Lyu Dong’s arrest

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said: “This is a major achievement, as Lin Xunhan was included in the search warrant executed last June 4 against Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga. He is a Chinese national who has been operating scam networks in the country for a long time under a false identity. This underscores the critical need for constant vigilance and monitoring of cross-border activities involving high-profile individuals. It is also vital to investigate the Filipino bodyguards and associates linked to Lin Xunhan.”

In a separate statement, senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros, who heads the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, said: “The arrest of ‘big boss’ Lyu Dong is a big win in the campaign against the criminal architects of offshore gaming operators and scam hubs in the country.”

“His arrest brings us much closer to our goal of seeking justice for the victims of crimes related to offshore gaming operators and scam hubs, and accountability from public officials who enabled and tolerated these crimes.”

According to Phil Star, senator Joel Villanueva said PAOCC should be given a higher budget. “The job is not yet done. Given the extent of the workload that the PAOCC has been doing over the past few months, which involves offshore gaming operator raids, there is a need to increase their budget and manpower,” the senator said.

