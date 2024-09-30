Illegal gambling in India: 9 arrested for alleged betting in Nagpur

Police carried out a series of raids in Yashodharanagar and Mankapur.

India.- The Nagpur Police’s Crime Branch Unit 5 have arrested nine people, aged between 31 and 74, for alleged illegal gambling. Police carried out a series of raids in Yashodharanagar and Mankapur on September 28 and seized equipment valued at ₹106,745 (US$1,274.52).

Officers arrested three people and seized equipment valued at ₹57,520 (US$686.91), including monitors, printers, and scanners in a raid at a lottery centre at Rani Durgavati Square in Yashodharanagar. According to Nagpur Trends, the other six were arrested in Mankapur. Police seized cash and gambling materials amounting to ₹49,225 (US$588.06). Those arrested were charged under Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Act at Mankapur Police Station.

In unrelated news, police in New Delhi have arrested eight people aged between 27 and 66 in New Rajender Nagar for alleged involvement in illegal gambling. According to The Times of India, seven of those arrested were gambling while one, Narinder Nijhawan, was allegedly running the illegal operation.

Police seized Rs 51.3 lakh (US$61,560) in cash, 2,290 casino coins, seven mobile phones, three cash counting machines and 175 decks of playing cards.

