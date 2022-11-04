ILGA accuses Rob Waterhouse of encouraging customer to continue betting

The ILGA is taking legal action against the Australian bookmaker.

Australia.- The New South Wales Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA) is taking legal action against Rob Waterhouse, one of Australia’s best-known bookmakers. It alleges that the operator encouraged a customer to continue betting after he requested his account be closed.

The bookmaker faces 11 charges relating to one customer. Five relate to allegations that it provided incentives to encourage the customer not to close their account after they made a closure request. The remaining six relate to allegations that it accepted bets after the request. If convicted, Waterhouse could face up to $121,000 in fines.

The NSW Gaming and Horse Racing Act 1998 prohibits the provision of inducements to individuals to engage in gambling activities. Waterhouse will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on December 6.

Last December, Waterhouse was fined AU$4,500 for publishing gambling advertisements containing prohibitive incentives.