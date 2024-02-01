Horse owners unhappy over MJC ultimatum

The MJC is required to remove all horses from its premises by April 1, 2025.

Macau.- The Macau Jockey Club (MJC) has generated controversy by presenting horse owners with a choice of either giving up their horses without compensation or paying monthly fees to keep their horses at the venue until they can find transport.

According to TDM Canal Macau and Asia Gaming Brief, the move has generated anger from owners, trainers and riders. The MJC is required to remove all horses from its premises by April 1, 2025. The government has stated that the horses will be sent to mainland China. However, owners and trainers say they would prefer to send their horses to countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

They are asking for compensation from MJC to help with transport and logistics. Instead, the MJC has offered to take the horses for free or charge a monthly rent of MOP8,000 (US$990) to keep them in the MJC’s stables until the operator leaves the premises.

According to TDM Canal Macau, owners have given the MJC until tomorrow (February 2) to make a better offer or they will consider going to the press, although since the matter is already in the press it’s unclear what that would involve.

Macau will rescind the horse racing concession contract with Macau Horse Race, the company which operates the MJC, on April 1. Upon contract termination, the land and associated facilities will revert to the government at no cost and will be designated to the government’s land reserve. A study will determine its usage, but casino gaming has been ruled out.

The secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong Weng Chon, said no new public tender will be issued for horse racing concessions in Macau.