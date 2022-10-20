Hong Kong: 7 arrested as police target illegal gambling site

Illegal gambling in Hong Kong is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of HK$5m.

According to officers, the illegal gambling site took HK$40m (US$5m) in bets in just four months.

Hong Kong.- Police in Hong Kong have arrested seven people in an operation targeting an illegal gambling site that allegedly took HK$40m (US$5m) in bets in just four months. According to officers, two of those arrested were core members of the syndicate while others laundered money through 25 bank accounts.

Senior inspector Lo Chun-hei told South China Morning Post that those arrested, aged 19 to 56, had set up an overseas gambling website and found customers through social media. He said they offered a monetary reward to lure local residents into setting up accounts with virtual banks. Police seized mobile phones, bank cards, computers and documents.

Investigations are ongoing as police seek to trace where the money went. More arrests are said to be likely. Lo Chun-hei added that officials were also investigating what types of gambling were offered on the site.

Illegal gambling in Hong Kong is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of HK$5m. Betting with illegal bookmakers carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a fine of HK$50,000.

In September, police intercepted a river vessel in waters west of Hong Kong and seized around 16,000 lottery tickets. It’s believed the tickets were going to be smuggled to China and Macau.

The purchase price of the tickets has been estimated at around HK$330,000. The Hong Kong Jockey Club verified the tickets and found that around 600 were already redeemable for prizes totalling around HK$70,000. The Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department believed each ticket would be resold, generating a profit of HK$4 to HK$13 per sale.