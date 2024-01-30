Hong Kong: 347 arrested for alleged illegal activities, including gambling

Arrests were made for triad-controlled drug, sex and gambling operations.

Hong Kong.- Authorities in Hong Kong have carried out a major operation that ended with the arrest of 347 people allegedly linked to triad-controlled activity including drug, sex, and gambling operations.

The operation, executed by police, immigration and fire services, spanned three days from Friday to Sunday, resulting in raids on 252 venues, including mahjong parlours, nightclubs, game centres, saunas and pubs. A police spokesperson said the crackdown led to the discovery and closure of illegal gambling establishments and unlicensed pubs.

Of the 347 arrested, 252 were Hong Kong residents, 13 were mainland Chinese and three were residing in the city without legal authorisation. They face various charges, such as drug trafficking, affiliation with triad groups, criminal damage, operating gambling establishments, managing drug dens, money laundering and assault.

During the first ten months of 2023, police officers dealt with 1,620 triad-related crimes, up by 2.2 per cent from 1,585 cases during the same period of 2022.