Hong Kong: 20 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police raided a venue in Sheung Shui on Tuesday.

Hong Kong.- Police in Sheung Shui have carried out a raid that ended with the arrest of 20 people, including nine from mainland China. A 64-year-old female manager was arrested for allegedly operating an unlawful gambling establishment. The 19 others – eight men and 11 women aged between 24 and 66 – were arrested for gambling.

According to The Standard, those arrested were placed in custody and police seized a baccarat table, 200 decks of playing cards, betting chips amounting to about HK$161,000 and cash totalling HK$63,000. Violating laws against illegal gambling can lead to fines of up to HK$5m and a maximum prison sentence of seven years.