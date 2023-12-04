Hong Kong: 130 arrested in anti-crime crackdown

Some of the arrests relate to alleged illegal gambling.

Hong Kong.- Police have arrested 130 in a month-long operation against crime. The arrests were made for alleged offences such as money laundering, illegal gambling and violating ordinances related to dangerous goods and fire services.

Chief inspector Au Yeung Tak of the New Territories North anti-triad unit told The South China Morning Post that the operation was carried out in Sheung Shui between November 2 and December 2. Police seized cash, bank cards and suspected proceeds totalling HK$2.5m. The operation led to the closure of an illegal petrol station and five gambling venues, including a baccarat venue, two mahjong venues, and two venues with fishing game gambling machines.

See also: Former IPI director sentenced for gambling-related crimes