Hann Development breaks ground on luxury golf resort project

The Philippines.- Hann Development Corp has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming 450-hectare luxury golf resort project. The resort will have three 18-hole championship golf courses in addition to hotel brands Banyan Tree, Sofitel, The Westin, Angsana, Emblems and The Luxury Collection.

The site, a 10-minute drive of Clark International Airport, will have a 10-hectare public park and PGA-affiliated player development facilities, clubhouses, a mixed-use commercial centre, premium villas and residences.

Han Daesik, chairman and chief executive of Hann Development Corp, said at the groundbreaking on Saturday that the development offer an exclusive golfing and leisure experience for golfers and non-golfers, families and business-leisure travellers.

Hann Resorts also operates the Hann Casino Resort in the Clark Freeport Zone. The casino complex opened its doors last December and added 270 rooms in March. When fully completed, the Swissôtel Clark will have 372 rooms in a 22-storey tower. The US$247m project includes approximately 700 slot machines and 180 seats for electronic table games.