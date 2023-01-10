GTI Asia China Expo to be held on March 3-5

The 14th GTI Asia China Expo (also known as GTI Expo) will be held on March 3-5, 2023 at China Import and Export Fair Pazhou Complex-Guangzhou.

Press release.- Due to repeated strikes of the pandemic last year, the 14th GTI Expo was forced to be postponed a couple of times. However, with great trust and support from the industry stakeholders, the amusement market still expects and welcomes GTI Expo to be held.

With the 10 new COVID-19 measures being implemented, China’s entry policy for international travellers continues to be optimised in a less stringent manner. Starting from Jan. 8, 2023, no quarantine will be needed for inbound arrivals, which is great news for global customers. And the 14th GTI Expo, scheduled on March 3-5 with great expectation, will be the first exhibition in the industry after China has officially reopened its borders to the world.

After more than 10 years of development, GTI Expo has become not only a platform to connect China’s and international industry professionals, but also a global event dedicated to the game & amusement industry. It is very popular and impactful among global buyers.