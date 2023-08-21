Grand Lisboa Palace opens Texas hold’em poker zone

Grand Lisboa Palace is the fourth casino in Macau with a Texas hold’em poker Zone.

Macau.- The SJM Holdings integrated resort Grand Lisboa Palace has introduced a gaming zone dedicated to Texas hold’em poker. Having opened on August 15, the zone means Grand Lisboa Palace joins the Venetian Macau, Wynn and MGM, who already have dedicated zones on the main gaming floor.

The Texas hold’em poker zone at Grand Lisboa Palace features six poker tables and an exclusive dining and relaxation space for members. Texas Hold’em poker is popular among younger players in China. In the first half of 2023, revenue from the game in Macau reached MOP241m (US$30m). Revenue in 2019 was MOP446m (US$55.5m).

