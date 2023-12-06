Grand Korea Leisure casino sales down in November

Grand Korea Leisure’s casino sales for the first 11 months this year totalled US$ 276.1m.

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure has reported casino sales of KRW27.9 bn (US$ 21.2m) for November, down 1.1 per cent year-on-year and 2.6 per cent compared with October.

Table-game sales were approximately KRW24.9bn (US$ 19m), down 2.6 per cent sequentially and 2.7 per cent from a year ago. Machine-game sales were KRW3bn (US$ 2.3m), 3.2 per cent lower than in October but up 15.2 per cent compared to November 2022.

Grand Korea Leisure’s casino sales for the first 11 months this year totalled KRW362.4bn (US$ 276.1m), an increase of 54.5 per cent from the prior-year period. Table-game sales were KRW328.3bn (US$250m) up 55.9 per cent year-on-year, while machine-game sales were up by 41.7 per cent at KRW34.1bn (US$ 26m).

Casinos operated by GKL received 109,449 visitors in the 11-month period, with 25,681 VIP players. Premium mass players totalled 83,768, with 40,881 Chinese nationals and 29,792 Japanese nationals.

GKL operates three foreigner-only casinos under the Seven Luck brand. Two are situated in the capital, Seoul (including one in Gangnam), and the other in the southeastern port city of Busan. The company operates as a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.