Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 19.9% in March

Grand Korea Leisure casino sales were down 12.9 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

Grand Korea Leisure posted casino sales of KRW40.4bn.

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the month of March. The company posted casino sales of KRW40.4bn (US$29.9m). That’s a 19.9 per cent increase compared to the previous month, and a rise of 4.4 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Table-game revenue was KRW37.33 bn, up 19.7 per cent month-on-month and up 4.3 per cent in year-on-year terms. Machine game sales were up by 22.7 per cent sequentially and up 4.8 per cent year-on-year at KRW3.06bn.

For the first three months of the year, GKL casino sales were down 12.9 per cent in year-on-year terms to KRW93.67bn. The casino drop was KRW916.04bn, up 21.5 per cent when compared to last year.

For full-year 2023, GKL posted casino sales of KRW265.16bn (US$207.23m), up 49.8 per cent when compared to the previous year.