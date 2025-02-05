Grand Korea Leisure casino revenue rises in January

Grand Korea Leisure posted casino sales of KRW34.34bn (US$23.66m).

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the month of January. The company posted casino revenue of KRW34.34bn (US$23.66m), up 75.3 per cent in year-on-year terms but down 11.3 per cent compared to the previous month.

Table-game revenue was KRW31.41bn (US$21.6m), up 90.3 per cent year-on-year but down 11.9 per cent sequentially. Machine game sales were KRW2.93bn (US$2.02m), down 5.1 per cent year-on-year and slightly down compared to the previous month.

The table drop fell 3.2 per cent when compared to the previous month to KRW266.7bn (US$183.7m). It was down 12.1 per cent in year-on-year terms.

GKL operates three foreigner-only casinos under the Seven Luck brand. Two are situated in the capital, Seoul (including one in Gangnam), and the other in the southeastern port city of Busan. The company operates as a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

For full-year 2024, GKL posted casino sales of KRW393.61bn (US$267.94m), down 0.9 per cent from KRW265.16bn (US$207.23m) posted in 2023.

In November, the casino operator named Yoon Doo Hyun as president. He served in South Korea’s National Assembly during its 21st term from May 2020 to May 2024. He held the role of senior secretary for public relations at the Office of the President between 2014 and 2015.