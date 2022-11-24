Goa’s offshore casinos get a six-month extension

There are currently six offshore casinos operating on the Mandovi River.

Authorities have granted an extension allowing offshore casinos to continue operations on the Mandovi River.

India.- Goa’s state cabinet has granted offshore casinos a six-month extension to continue operating on the Mandovi river. The plan is to eventually relocate the riverboat casinos, but four possible sites previously identified have been found to be technically not feasible

The sites under consideration were the mouth of the Mandovi River near the Aguada Prison and sites on the Zuari River and the Chapora River. However, objections were received from individuals and village panchayats.

A previous extension was granted last October for a year. At the time, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said casinos would remain where they are until an alternative location is found.

According to The Times of India, chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said: “The cabinet, from time to time, grants extension of the time limit to operate the casinos in river Mandovi subject to the condition that they shall shift the casinos out whenever an alternate feasible site is finalised by the government.”

