GMANZ challenges NZ gambling regulations in the High Court

New Zealand.- The GMANZ and three of its members are to challenge the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) in the High Court, seeking a judicial review of certain aspects of new gambling regulations. The final phase of these regulations is slated to take effect on December 1, but GMANZ says many provisions are unreasonable, irrational, and impractical, particularly those related to player surveillance and reporting requirements.

Peter Dengate Thrush, independent chair of GMANZ, raised concerns about the workability cash withdrawal duties and gaming area sweep duties and said there was insufficient consultation. The association argues that requirements to record every person in a gaming room every 20 minutes are impractical for staff already managing multiple responsibilities.

GMANZ advocates nationally recognised training for venue managers and staff and the use of problem gambling levy funds for training and technology investments.

