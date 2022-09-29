Genting plans to increase capacity of Malaysian IR

Three new rides will be added to the recently opened Genting SkyWorlds theme park.

Malaysia.- Genting Malaysia plans to increase the capacity of Resorts World Genting and add three new rides at the Genting SkyWorlds theme park that opened this year.

In an investor presentation, the company said it “aims to optimize yield contributions by focussing on key business segments and database marketing efforts.”

It added: “Continued ramp-up of RWG’s operations whilst capitalizing on demand for integrated resort offerings along with Leverage existing assets to attract foreign and domestic visitation.

Malaysia’s only casino resort saw visitor numbers quadruple in the first half of the year, from 2.1 million in H1 2021 to 9.9 million. Room sales increased nine times from 0.1 room nights to 0.9 room nights, and the IR’s membership base grew from 5.2 million to 5.3 million, adding 200,000 new members year-on-year.

Revenue was up 166 per cent year-on-year to MYR2.18bn (US$486.5m) in the second quarter. Leisure and hospitality revenue in Malaysia increased five times to MYR1.31bn.