Genting Malaysia warns of illegal online gambling sites using its brand

Genting Bhd said it has no affiliations with any online gambling sites.

Genting Malaysia and Resorts World Genting have issued statements warning about the fraudulent use of their corporate image to promote online gambling.

Malaysia.- Genting Malaysia has issued a warning about the fraudulent use of its corporate image to promote online gambling platforms. The casino operator said it had been made aware of unauthorised posts on social media platforms and web links related to online gaming.

The company clarified that Genting Bhd, Genting Malaysia Bhd and Resorts World Genting have no involvement with any online gaming sites, including mybet88 and BP77. It said its corporate logo and other materials, including Mr Lim’s image and name and Genting Rewards cards, had been misused to promote online gambling sites.

Resorts World Genting said in its own notice that “advertisements or any posts linking Resorts World Genting to online gaming are fake news and misinformation”. It said members of the public should report such incidents to the authorities.

The company stated: “Those illegal sites are illegally and fraudulently using Genting’s intellectual property, logos and even pictures of our deputy chairman, to scam people into thinking that Genting Malaysia has partnered with them. Genting Malaysia does not have an online gaming platform.”

Genting Malaysia warned that it could take legal action against those infringing on its corporate identity and exploiting the use of its brands without authorisation.

