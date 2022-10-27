Genting Malaysia warns of fake news related to online gaming

Genting Malaysia says it was the victim of fake news.

The company stressed that it is not associated in any way with online gaming sites.

Malaysia.- Genting Malaysia has posted a warning on its website to say that it has been alerted to fake news linking the company to online gaming services. It did not detail the content of the stories, but the company stressed that it is not associated in any way with online gaming sites.

It warned people not to trust any links claiming to be about Genting online gaming and refrain from circulating the stories. It advised the public to visit its official websites, www.gentingmalaysia.com or www.rwgenting.com to verify any details about Genting Malaysia or Resorts World Genting.

Genting Malaysia has announced plans to increase the capacity of Resorts World Genting and add three new rides at Genting SkyWorlds theme park, which opened this year.

Malaysia’s only casino resort saw visitor numbers quadruple in the first half of the year, from 2.1 million in H1 2021 to 9.9 million. Room sales increased nine times from 0.1 room nights to 0.9 room nights, and the IR’s membership base grew from 5.2 million to 5.3 million, adding 200,000 new members year-on-year.

Revenue was up 166 per cent year-on-year to MYR2.18bn (US$486.5m) in the second quarter. Leisure and hospitality revenue in Malaysia increased five times to MYR1.31bn.