Galaxy Entertainment Group rewards staff with one-month year-end bonus

Earlier this week, two other major gaming operators in the city also announced bonuses for staff.

Galaxy Entertainment Group has rewarded 98 per cent of its employees with a one-month year-end bonus, equivalent to one month’s salary.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) joined Sands China and MGM China and announced it will distribute a one-month year-end bonus, equivalent to one month’s salary, to 98 per cent of its employees on January 31.

Vice chairman Francis Lui underscored the collective effort in navigating post-pandemic challenges and pursuing diverse business avenues through Phase III projects.

A press release from the gaming operator highlighted its commitment to providing exceptional services to guests from different regions, enriching its tourism and leisure offerings, and aggressively progressing with Phase IV.

Last November, the company announced it would host 50 major concerts and 250 MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events this year.

Speaking at the MGS Entertainment Show & Summit, GEG’s chief operating officer Kevin Kelley said: “The Macau SAR Government has the right idea with this objective to evolve Macau from a heavily gaming-centric tourism model to becoming a highly diversified world centre for entertainment and tourism.

“As we move forward into the future, we have to embrace the reality that the success of our past does not necessarily guarantee the success of our future.”