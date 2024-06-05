G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo welcomes industry leaders from around the world

Officials and guests visiting different booths at the EXPO.

The event gathers more than 8,000 industry experts from 80 countries and regions.

Press release.- From June 4 to 6, G2E Asia and the Asian IR Expo, the key marketplace for the gaming, entertainment and integrated resorts sectors, takes place at The Venetian Macao and welcomes more than 8,000 industry professionals from 80 countries and regions.

The event commenced with a keynote address by Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, followed by an opening ceremony featuring prominent industry leaders. The day included a G2E Asia 15th anniversary reception in the late afternoon and an exclusive President’s Reception.

The exhibition will showcase more than 100 exhibitors, displaying products, solutions, and technologies for the gaming, entertainment, and integrated resorts industries, alongside a technology zone and stage featuring emerging brands.

During the first two days of the event, tech talks are offered on current challenges, with day one spotlighting hospitality, customer relationship management and identity management and day two focusing on security solutions.

Complementing the exhibition are two concurrently run conference programs, led by a lineup of thought leaders. Key highlights include:

Day one – An in-depth look at the financial outlook for Asian gaming markets, two panels dedicated to emerging markets, and a spotlight on Thailand and the Middle East.

Day two – Exploring strategies around technology and innovations for gaming and the third edition of the Asia Pacific Responsible Gaming Forum.

Day three – IAGA Best Practices Institute, featuring regulatory updates and understanding growing cross-border player acquisition risks.

Featured speakers for day one included: Praveen Choudhary, managing director, Morgan Stanley Asia Limited; Angela HanLee, APAC Gaming & Leisure senior analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence; Evan Spytma, CEO, Hotel Stotsenberg; Ioannis Kontoulas, board member, Hellenic Gaming Commission; Angus Chan, associate director of research, UBS AG; Daniel Li, advisor, Cambodia Commercial Gambling Management Commission; Udorn Olsson, chairman, Phoenix Aviation (Thailand) Co Ltd; Daniel Cheng, industry analyst and author; and Fredric E. Gushin, managing director, Spectrum Gaming Group.

Asian IR Summit overview:

Day One – Integrated Resort Focus: Uncover regional market insights, latest trends, and strategies to navigate the disruptive business environment and elevate tourism. Envision a future where tourism stands as a vibrant destination while exploring the transformative potential of AI in Integrated Resorts.

Day Two – Art Integration: In collaboration with ArtBiz Asia, we will delve into the profound impact of art on integrated resorts and other related industries, providing a platform for forward-thinking artists and industry leaders to exchange ideas. Together, we will explore the implementation and integration of art & lifestyle, art & tech, art & hospitality experiences, art education as well as local art & cultural ecosystem.

Day Three – Sports and Entertainment: Unlock sports tourism’s full potential and strategies, athlete IP value, and study the secrets of transforming cities into well-known sports hubs. Besides, the forum will uncover the artistry behind successful performing arts & entertainment programs in Macao and their tactical execution.

Featured speakers for day one included Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of Macau Government Tourism Office; Albert Yip, general director, Sanya Tourism Board; Fred Sheu, national technology officer, Microsoft Hong Kong; Fian Leung, head of accommodation business, HK & Macau, Trip.com Group; Prof Davis Fong, director of Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming, professor of integrated resort and tourism management, University of Macau; Alvin Zou, vice president, Asia Pacific Business Group, SenseTime and Cindy Ngan, partner in the climate & sustainability Practice, PwC Hong Kong and more