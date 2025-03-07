Former offshore gaming operator guard arrested for allegedly selling IMSI catchers

The former guard allegedly purchased the IMSI catchers from his former employer.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police-Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) has arrested a man for allegedly selling International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers. The man is reported to be a former security guard at an offshore gaming operator that closed after the ban on such operations. According to authorities, the suspect bought the telephone eavesdropping devices from his former employer.

In a press conference held at Camp Crame, ACG chief brig. gen. Bernard Yang said the man, advertised the sale of the device worth PHP600,000 on social media. He said, “During their cyber patrol, they were able to chance upon the seller. This was seen on a social media platform where the group is from former offshore gaming employees or operators.”

Once connected, the phone tracker can gather IMSI numbers from devices, which allows it to track their location and activities and intercept text messages, calls, and data traffic. It can send mass SMS messages without needing a database, SIM card or WiFi and could be used for scamming or spreading disinformation.

The suspect will face charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act, the Philippine Radio Station and Radio Communication Act, the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act, and the Data Privacy Act.

Philippine president “would not hesitate” to ban inland online gaming operators

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. could impose a ban on Philippine Inland Gaming Operators (PIGOs) if they are found to be causing issues similar to those that led to the shutdown of offshore gaming operators. Claire Castro, undersecretary of the presidential communications office, made the statement after senate president Francis G. Escudero called for a cost-benefit analysis to ascertain whether PIGO licences should continue.

Castro said the government is monitoring the situation and conducting studies to evaluate the effects of PIGOs and would make comparisons with the operations of offshore gaming operators to identify any emerging problems.

Castro said that “for now, the study shows that PIGOs have yet to cause or produce crimes” and emphasised that while offshore gaming operators typically hire foreign workers, PIGOs employ mostly Filipinos, with 90 per cent of their workforce being local.