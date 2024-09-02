Former HKJC chief stipendiary steward calls for collaboration to improve equine welfare

Jamie Stier has urged stronger collaboration between racing authorities and scientists.

Hong Kong.- Jamie Stier, the former chief stipendiary steward of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), has urged more collaboration between horse racing authorities, scientists and researchers to address equine welfare issues. Speaking at the third and last day of the 40th Asian Racing Conference, Stier identified equine welfare as “the single biggest challenge” facing the industry.

Stier, who is currently the chairman of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) Horse Welfare Committee and Head of Integrity at Racing Victoria Limited, outlined his concerns in a session titled: “Horses: Enhancing Equine Safety & Industry Sustainability.”

He said: “Despite our concerted efforts to better understand a range of catastrophic injuries, it remains the case that often we just don’t have enough high-quality evidence to be able to predict when such incidences are likely to occur.

“It is critical that scientific research and data presented to the racing industry is practically capable of leading to tangible improvements in equine safety. That is, racing must be supporting researchers – with financial and other resources – to deliver research-based outcomes that we can use practically to generate and demonstrate change.

“What I would like to see is researchers and scientists playing a more holistic role in the entire process. One that goes beyond conducting research and clinical studies, and sees them involved in racing-specific roles, such as assisting regulators to develop new systems, protocols or policies, or helping trainers implement new training methods that reduce injury risks. This requires a commitment from racing authorities to convert the science into concrete outcomes.”

Stier addressed public concern over the use of animals in sports, noting that horse fatalities have become a global issue, amplified by media coverage. He suggested that independent scientists play a role in communicating injury data to foster a more informed and balanced discussion.

“So, what we would be promoting in times of crisis is an understandable and robust presentation of the data that demonstrates statistically low rates, together with the ongoing studies being pursued to further reduce these events occurring. I think that would go a long way to shifting the debate away from the radical hyperbole to a more sustainable impact-based discussion,” he said.

See also: Technology is increasing the threat of illegal betting, HKJC manager says