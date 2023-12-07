Fitch expects Malaysia gaming market to grow by 9% in 2024

The report says recovery in Malaysia will “continue to lag.”

Malaysia.- In its Global Gaming Outlook 2024 report, Fitch says it expects Malaysian gaming revenue to grow by 9 per cent in 2024. However, the rating agency considers that the recovery in Malaysia will “continue to lag.”

“Revenue remains well below pre-pandemic levels, mainly due to weather-related events since 2022,” said the report. Malaysia, home to Genting Malaysia’s flagship Resorts World Genting, will see a “steady increase in domestic traffic and foreign tourists” supported by the expected repair of an access road by first-half 2024.