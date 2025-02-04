FBM Foundation brings digital empowerment and community aid to Barangay Alnay

The social responsibility project of the FBM Group donated 10 brand-new computer sets, tables and chairs, to benefit students from various schools in the barangay.

Press release.- The FBM Foundation has kicked off 2025 with a “Building a Champion by a Champion” program initiative, strengthening communities with essential technology and aid packages. The combined impact of this solidarity gesture in the educational and feeding areas aims to offer better conditions to communities living in underserved areas.

FBM Foundation started the new year making a significant impact in Brgy. Alnay, Polangui, Albay. The social responsibility project of the FBM Group donated 10 brand-new computer sets, tables and chairs, to benefit students from various schools in the barangay. This initiative provides young learners with essential digital resources, fostering their academic growth and technological proficiency.

Beyond the donation, the FBM Foundation, through the tireless work of 12 dedicated volunteers in collaboration with the Brgy. SK Council of Brgy. Alnay and the Youth-united Organization renovated the barangay’s multi-purpose hall, transforming it into a fully functional, air-conditioned computer center. This newly equipped space offers students a proper growth environment to reinforce computer skills, complete academic projects, or explore new learning opportunities.

But that was not all. The Foundation extended its impact beyond the educational field, by supporting 100 indigent families in Brgy. Alnay through its “Kalinga para sa Kapwa” program. These families received essential aid packages containing rice, canned goods, instant noodles, toiletries, and school supplies.´

Lulu Barreras, representative of the FBM Foundation, said: “The FBM Foundation is dedicated to creating meaningful change by addressing basic needs in multiple areas of society. This act of kindness underscores the project’s dedication to uplifting entire communities.”

The “Kalinga para sa Kapwa” program is one of the Foundation’s key initiatives, providing care and relief to underserved communities, ensuring their essential needs are met. By combining education-focused projects with community aid, the FBM Foundation continues to strengthen its impact and inspire sustainable change.

The FBM Foundation said: “As the Foundation moves forward in 2025, it remains committed to fostering growth, resilience, and empowerment in communities worldwide. The Brgy. Alnay project is a testament to the power of collective action, highlighting how strategic partnerships and volunteer-driven initiatives can drive meaningful transformation.”