FBM Foundation spreads holiday cheer with initiatives in Brazil and the Philippines

Press release.- The FBM Foundation has once again demonstrated its commitment to creating positive change and spreading joy in society with two initiatives during the holiday season. On December 12, the foundation organized two actions in Brazil and the Philippines, showcasing the power of unity, compassion, and global solidarity.

Bringing relief and hope to Sta. Ana, Cagayan, Philippines

The Philippines recently endured a series of devastating tropical cyclones in November, leaving millions displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives. In response to this crisis, the FBM Foundation joined forces with the PhilWeb Foundation to deliver essential aid and hope to the hardest-hit families of Sta. Ana, Cagayan.

The donation included 1,000 grocery kits, pre-loved clothes delivered by FBM Foundation volunteers, and an equal number of toiletries and pre-loved clothes from PhilWeb Foundation volunteers. This collaborative effort benefited the affected families, providing immediate relief and reinforcing the community’s resilience and unity.

Pepe Costa, FBM Foundation’s Representative in the Philippines, shared the importance of this initiative: “Disasters test the strength of communities, but they also reveal the power of unity and compassion. By extending our help to the families in Sta. Ana, Cagayan, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also reminding them that they are not alone in rebuilding their lives.”

The partnership between FBM Foundation and PhilWeb Foundation underscores their shared commitment to fostering a positive evolution in communities in need and the culture of giving back. This generosity act is a testament to the impact of collaboration and the shared mission of bringing hope to those facing life’s toughest challenges.

Spreading the spirit of Christmas in Brazil with adopted letters to Santa

In Brazil, the FBM Foundation partnered with Correios’ long-standing Christmas campaign, which invites individuals and organizations to adopt letters to Santa written by children from underprivileged backgrounds. These letters contain children’s Christmas wishes, and by adopting them, participants ensure these dreams come true.

FBM Brasil’s 64 employees enthusiastically participated, each adopting at least one letter. To amplify the impact, the FBM Foundation replicated each professional’s solidarity gesture. This resulted in 128 letters fulfilled, doubling the joy and bringing smiles to countless children.

Patricia Dawidiuk, HR Analyst at FBM Brasil, spearheaded the campaign locally and highlighted the collective effort: “The magic of Christmas lies in bringing joy and hope to others. This initiative was a true team effort that showed how small acts of kindness can create a huge impact. Seeing the enthusiasm of our employees and the smiles on the children’s faces made all the effort worthwhile.”

The gifts were delivered to Correios on December 12, ensuring they reached the children in time for Christmas. This initiative highlighted the generosity and solidarity of FBM Brasil’s employees, underscoring the FBM Foundation’s dedication to supporting meaningful causes.

Global Compassion in Action

These simultaneous initiatives in the Philippines and Brazil reflect the FBM Foundation’s will to make a difference wherever it operates. From providing essential aid to typhoon-affected communities to fulfilling the Christmas dreams of children, the foundation’s efforts embody the true spirit of the season.

As the year draws to a close, these acts of kindness are a powerful reminder of the impact that collective goodwill can achieve. Through its dedication to uplifting lives, the FBM Foundation continues to inspire hope and create a brighter future for communities around the world.