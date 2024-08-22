Expressions of interest invited for guest MC roles at Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney

Regulating the Game Sydney 2025 will be held from March 10 to 13.

Regulating the Game organisers are seeking people with a passion for shaping the future of the gambling industry to guide the conversation at the conference.

Press release.- Regulating the Game has announced an opportunity for industry professionals and regulators to become Guest MCs at their 2025 Sydney event.

Organisers are seeking people with a passion for shaping the future of the gambling industry to guide the conversation at the conference, which will take place from March 11 to 13, 2025. The event aims to serve as a platform for thought leaders, innovators, and regulators to explore pressing issues in the gambling sector.

Expressions of interest for Guest MC roles are now open, offering a chance to play a pivotal part in the conference and connect with fellow regulatory and industry professionals.

Why become a guest MC?

Those interested in becoming a guest MC will:

– Lead the Conversation: Guide discussions, introduce speakers, and weave together the themes of the day to ensure a cohesive and engaging experience for all attendees.

– Showcase their expertise: Share their knowledge and perspectives with a diverse audience of regulators, industry leaders, and stakeholders.

– Network with Industry Leaders: Build valuable connections with peers, speakers, and participants from around the globe.

– Influence the Future of Regulation: Be at the forefront of shaping the dialogue on key issues such as safer gambling, leadership and ethics, innovation, anti-money laundering, emerging technologies, and more.

Previous guest MCs include:

Andrew Gellatly , executive director, Alderney Gambling Control Commission and a prominent figure in regulatory matters and industry affairs, to guide the opening day’s proceedings.

, executive director, Alderney Gambling Control Commission and a prominent figure in regulatory matters and industry affairs, to guide the opening day’s proceedings. Dan Rule , former Group EGM, Financial Crime Operations & Solutions at Crown Resorts, known for his extensive expertise in financial crime and AML.

, former Group EGM, Financial Crime Operations & Solutions at Crown Resorts, known for his extensive expertise in financial crime and AML. Paul Curby , partner, CurbyMclintock, a celebrated leader in forensic consulting and investigative practices.

, partner, CurbyMclintock, a celebrated leader in forensic consulting and investigative practices. Dr Anastasia Hronis , clinical psychologist and founder Australian Institute for Human Wellness and accomplished concert pianist.

, clinical psychologist and founder Australian Institute for Human Wellness and accomplished concert pianist. Ian Hughes, chief commercial officer, Gaming Laboratories International and a leading voice on technology and innovation for the better of the sector and regulatory outcomes.

Who should apply?

Organisers are looking for seasoned professionals with experience in gambling regulation, compliance, policy, or related fields. “Whether you’re a regulator, industry executive, or a thought leader, this is your chance to make a significant impact at one of the industry’s most influential events,” the organisers said.

How to express interest:

Those interested in becoming a Guest MC at Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney, can send a short expression of interest outlining their background, expertise, and what they would bring to the role. Submissions can be sent to [email protected]

“Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your profile and contribute to a conference that is fostering industry and regulatory excellence and cultivating sector leadership,” said the organisers of the event.