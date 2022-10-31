Donaco returns to positive EBITDA

Donaco recorded group net revenue of AU$4.5m for the third quarter of the year.

Australia.- Donaco International has shared its financial results for the third quarter of the year. It’s reported net revenue of AU$4.5m and positive EBITDA of AU$1.50m (US$962,313), driven by the reopening of Star Vegas and continued prudent cost control at Aristo. It was the first quarter with positive EBITDA since the first half of its fiscal year 2021.

Star Vegas resumed operations on June 18 after the Government of Cambodia lifted the temporary closure of casinos in Banteay Meanchey province. The casino had been closed since April 27 2021. The Aristo Casino in Vietnam continued to operate on a limited basis, as it has done so since May 8 2020. Aristo’s patrons are largely from China, which still has Covid-19 measures in place.

Donaco’s non-executive chairman, Porntat Amatavivadhana, stated: “I am delighted to see Donaco achieve positive EBITDA for the first time in a quarter since early 2021 and importantly there is substantial further growth potential on the horizon.

“Star Vegas has delivered a strong result so soon after reopening, which is a testament to the operational strategy Donaco has implemented and one which we anticipate will be sustainable. We are confident of being able to replicate this strategy at Aristo in the future, which currently remains open on a limited basis.”

In September, Donaco International announced that Cambodian authorities had extended DNA Star Vegas licence until December 31, 2026.