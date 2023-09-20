Donaco appoints Joan Dabon as new secretary

Dabon succeeds Hasaka Martin.

Australia.- Donaco International has announced through a press release that it has appointed Joan Dabon as company secretary, effective immediately. This follows the resignation of Hasaka Martin.

Dabon, a chartered secretary with source governance, has over seven years of experience in providing company secretarial and corporate advisory services to ASX and NSX-listed companies, spanning sectors including mining, property development, logistics and distribution, manufacturing and agriculture.

Her role includes responsibility for communications with ASX regarding listing rule matters. The company expressed gratitude to Martin for his contributions and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The casino operator has reported that revenue for the fiscal year 2023 was AU$24.33m (US$15.8m), up 897 per cent year-on-year. The company’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was a positive AU$9.61m (US$6.2m).

The second half of the fiscal year saw a turnaround, with improved revenue at DNA Star Vegas and Aristo International Hotel. After a period of limited activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both operations gradually resumed regular operations.