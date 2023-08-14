Delta Corp’s Deltin Town project gets environmental approval

Delta Corp’s net profit was up 19 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of the year.

The project features three hotels and a water park.

India.- Delt Corp’s Deltin Town project at Dhargalim, Pernem has secured environment clearance from the Goa State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). The Goa State Expert Appraisal Committee (Goa-SEAC) had recommended the approval.

The initiative encompasses three hotels, a convention centre a retail area, water park, banquet facilities and a children’s entertainment zone.

In a statement, the Goa-SEIAA outlined a series of corporate environmental responsibility (CER) actions necessary, including essential infrastructure for drinking water, sanitation, health, education, skill development, road development, electrification and sustainable practices, including rainwater harvesting and soil conservation efforts. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Delta Corp has posted a net profit of Rs679.1m (US$8.3m) for the second quarter of the year, up 19 per cent year-on-year and up 33.33 per cent when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue rose by 9 per cent in year-on-year terms to Rs2.72bn (US$33.29m).