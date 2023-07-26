Delta Corp posts net profit of US$8.3m for Q2

Delta Corp’s net profit was up 19 per cent year-on-year.

India.- Delta Corp has shared its financial results for the second quarter of the year. It’s posted a net profit of Rs679.1m (US$8.3m), up 19 per cent year-on-year and up 33.33 per cent when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue rose by 9 per cent in year-on-year terms to Rs2.72bn (US$33.29m).

Revenue from casino operations was up 10.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.77bn (US$33.8m). Meanwhile, revenue from the group’s online skill gaming operations dropped 1.6 per cent to R430.12m (US$5.25m). Revenue from hospitality was Rs171.8m (US$2.1m).

The casino gaming segment posted EBITDA of Rs1.1bn (US$13.42m), up 10 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 100 per cent when compared to the previous quarter.

Jaydev Mody, Delta Corp’s chairman, said: “The momentum set by the last FY was carried on with the first quarter giving us yet another milestone in the form of the highest revenue ever and margin expansions at both EBITDA and Net Profit levels.

“Regulatory clarity over issues concerning the industry is expected in due course of time, however, the company and the management are seized of the issues and concerns around the business and are confident of overcoming the same by implementing the right strategies”.