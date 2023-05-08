Daisy Ho optimistic about non-gaming projects in Macau

SJM Holdings’ co-chairman has said that non-gaming projects will help boost cultural exchanges with Portugal.

Macau.- Daisy Ho, co-chairman and executive director of SJM Holdings has said that non-gaming projects will allow the company to increase cultural exchanges with Portugal. During an interview with Macau Business, Daisy Ho said integrated resort operators can add non-gaming activities to explore a potential market.

She added that the non-gaming segment is expected to grow faster than the gaming segment due to regulatory policy and market dynamics. SJM has pledged to invest MOP14.03bn over the next 10 years, with MOP12bn allocated to non-gaming developments. This includes a MOP2.5bn investment to renovate two flagship properties, Lisboa Hotel and the adjacent Grand Lisboa casino-hotel, to accommodate more non-gaming offerings.

The company also plans to revitalise and renovate its now-defunct floating casino, Macau Palace, into a home for dining and retail offerings and a gaming culture museum. It aims to promote more exchanges between Portugal and Macau by bringing cultural performances and art exhibitions to Macau and promoting teaching of the Portuguese language in mainland China.

Ho said that Macau’s economic recovery would be rapid and will stabilise at a moderate, healthy rate when it reaches the pre-pandemic levels.

Under their new concessions, the city’s six gaming operators have pledged to invest US$15.2bn in non-gaming projects, including cultural and entertainment facilities, over the next few years.

