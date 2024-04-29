Crown Resorts to cut up to 1,000 jobs

Crown Resorts has recorded losses for the last three years.

Australia.- Crown Resorts will lay off up to 1,000 employees as part of a restructuring. Announced today (29 April) by CEO Ciaran Carruthers, the move will reduce the number of employees at a corporate and resort level by approximately 4 per cent.

Most of the redundancies will take place in Melbourne and Sydney. The Perth venue is doing better economically. Carruthers said: “The challenges at Crown reflect greatly reduced foreign tourism, a sharp decline in local workers in the city centres, and restrictions on gaming play in Sydney and Melbourne.”

The decision comes after the operator cut working hours at its Sydney venue. Crown Resorts has recorded losses for the last three years. In the Fiscal Year 2023, it reported a loss of AU$199m (US$125.18m).

The NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) recently announced that Crown Sydney has been deemed suitable to retain its casino licence after nearly three years of remediation. NICC chief commissioner Philip Crawford said Crown proved it could run the casino lawfully and remediated its business in meaningful ways, building a culture of transparency and accountability.