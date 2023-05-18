CreedRoomz to attend G2E Asia in Singapore

G2E Asia brings together professionals and game enthusiasts from across the globe.

CreedRoomz is heading to G2E Asia in Singapore from May 30 to June 1.

Press release.- As one of the most highly anticipated events in the gaming industry, G2E Asia brings together professionals and game enthusiasts from across the globe to present the latest technological updates and innovations.

G2E Asia promises to gather top industry leaders and international spokespersons interested both in the iGaming and the Asian gaming markets. It is an exceptional event full of networking and collaborating opportunities.

Next to other industry experts, CreedRoomz will showcase its generic and dedicated casino solutions as well as its vast game portfolio of 20+ engaging live casino games. The main highlights of the presentation will be the Asian games created by CreedRoomz, including Dragon Tiger and Baccarat, with their multiple variations.

Another CreedRoomz product visitors can look forward to is the revolutionary ROBA, a robot dealer that acts as a croupier. The advanced robot is programmed to have exceptional card-dealing skills and has gained large popularity from all around the globe.

CreedRoomz is ready to welcome all visitors from 30 May to 1 June in Marina Bay Sands at Stand B 1538.