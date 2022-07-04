Covid-19 in Macau: cases in latest outbreak rise to 852

Some 68 Covid-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Macau.- The city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in the latest outbreak had risen to 852 as of midnight on Sunday. Some 68 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Macau has also reported the first Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020, after two elderly women with pre-existing chronic conditions died. Authorities will carry out three series of mass nucleic acid testing between today (Monday July 4) and Saturday (July 9). Most activities remain suspended or limited.

Public agencies will offer limited services only by pre-booking. Banks in Macau will resume business with some restrictions, opening only a few branches and reducing hours of operation.

Entertainment venues (except casinos) in Macau remain closed along with outdoor recreation areas such as parks, gardens and beaches. Dining in restaurants is temporarily banned, only takeaways are allowed. A requirement for casino workers to present a negative Covid-19 test issued within 48 hours has recently been lifted by authorities due to overcrowding at testing stations.

Macau GGR plunges to lowest monthly tally of the year

Macau’s gross gaming revenue plunged 25.9 per cent month on month, from MOP3.34bn (US$413.4m) in May to MOP2.48bn (US$310m) last month. It’s the lowest monthly GGR of the year and the lowest since September 2020. The figure was down 62.1 per cent year-on-year (June 2021: MOP6.54bn).

Macau’s GGR for the first six months of 2022 combined stands at MOP26.27bn (US$3.26bn), down 46.4 per cent year-on-year.