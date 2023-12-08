Court rejects habeas corpus application of Suncity-linked detainees

Macau’s Court of Final Appeal has rejected the application from four defendants.

Macau.- The Court of Final Instance has rejected requests for habeas corpus from Celestino Ali, Si Tou Chi Hou, Cheung Yat Ping and Chan Che Hee, defendants in the case of former Suncity Group chairman Alvin Chau.

TDM Canal Macau reported that the four detainees attempted to use the legal avenue to be released from pre-trial detention. The Court has extended their detention period to three years. Many have been held since November of 2021.

Their lawyer, Pedro Leal, noted that the accusations make use of a law from the 1990s. Leal claimed authorities should either have released the accused 24 months after their detention or have a definitive court decision.

Celestino Ali, Cheong Chi Kin, Chau Chun Hee, Lou Seak Fong, Philip Wong Pak Ling, and Leong Su Weng were acquitted of fraud charges but were found guilty of illegal exploitation of gaming in an authorised location via “under-the-table” bets and illicit exploitation of gambling outside authorised locations via online and network gambling.

The court found that the criminal operation obtained HK$17.6bn through under-the-table betting and HK$7.2bn through online and network gaming.

The TSI has upheld Alvin Chau’s 18-year prison sentence for criminal association and illegal gaming exploration. The court set his bail at HK$6.5bn. Four defendants had their sentences reduced from 15 years to 12 years and 6 months: Celestino Ali, Cheong Chi Kin, Chau Chun Hee, and Philip Wong Pak Ling.