Closing arguments in Suncity trial to take place on November 21

Alvin Chau Cheok Wa and other 21 defendants are on trial for running illicit gambling.

This week the trial has heard from former employees of the Tin Commercial Agency.

Macau.- The judge presiding over the trial of former Suncity execs including Alvin Chau Cheok Wa has set November 21 as the date for closing arguments. That’s according to reports by TDM Canal Macau, t

The former CEO of Suncity Group (now LET Group Holdings Ltd) stands indicted for allegedly founding and leading a criminal group and for money laundering. Other charges include providing illegal gambling at licenced gaming establishments and making illegal online and proxy bets.

The court has heard claims that casino operators lost more than $250m in revenue due to illicit online betting and proxy betting while the government of Macau lost $1bn due to SunCity’s activities.

On Monday (November 10), three former employees of Tin Commercial Agency, a company headed by Cheong Chi Kin, one of the 21 defendants in the case, told the court they did not work exclusively with junkets. They also escorted VIP players to junket rooms run by Tak Chun, Guangdong, Kam Seng and 1356.

The former employees said they did not receive any job guidance from Chau. However, they received phone calls from the companies indicating where they should meet clients. A former croupier told the court they had never witnessed proxy bets taken for Tin clients.

Chau Cheok Wa has denied accusations that he ran under-the-table betting for high rollers, but Cheong Chi Kin, a former colleague, said the former Suncity Group boss knew about the multiplier betting business.

See also: Witnesses link Suncity to multiplier bets