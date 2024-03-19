Citigroup survey finds Macau premium mass wager showing strength this month

Citigroup analysts have reported a 73 per cent rise compared to last year.

Macau.- Citigroup has reported strong premium mass wagers in Macau in its monthly survey. Conducting the survey on a typical Friday in a month with no holiday period, it counted HK$10m (US$1.3m) in premium mass wagers, up 73 per cent when compared to last year.

According to analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung, the number of premium mass players is up by 71 per cent at 482. The average wager per player stands at HK$20,817, slightly surpassing the figure in March 2023. Wynn Macau was identified as market leader with 25 per cent of observed wagers, followed by MGM China at 21 per cent.

