Citigroup: Macau sees surge in premium mass wager in January

Analysts at Citigroup have reported a 26 per cent month-on-month increase in premium mass baccarat wagers, with at least 98 new tables added in January.

Macau.- Citigroup has reported premium mass baccarat tables have increased across Macau in January. According to analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung a total of 98 premium mass baccarat tables were added to Macau casinos this month.

There was also a month-on-month increase of 26 per cent in the total wager observed, which amounted to HK$11.5m (US$1.4m).

Out of the recently added baccarat tables, 55 were located at the newly opened Oilong Club at Studio City’s Epic Tower and Galaxy Macau’s Pavilion South. The remaining 43 tables were introduced to other casinos.

Citigroup’s survey highlighted that the Oilong Club at Studio City’s Epic Tower, which operates 12 tables with an average minimum bet of HK$6,000, was already appealing to a lot of top players in the market.

Analysts also mentioned that during their visit, 11 tables were at play, and they saw a total of 17 players betting HK$1m in aggregate, equivalent to an average wager/player of HK$61,294 (=10x the average minimum bet there).

The Oilong Club is ranked second in terms of wager/player among major premium mass rooms surveyed by Citigroup. Out of the 17 players that Citigroup analysts saw during their visit, 5 were classified as high-rolling whales, betting a range of HK$100,000 to HK$5,270,000.

According to Macau Business, the number of premium mass players observed during Citigroup’s recent survey period was 534, up 32 per cent from the previous month and 5 per cent from last year.

The total wager observed rose month-on-month to HK$11.5m. The wager/player tally of HK$21,581 is marginally lower month-on-month compared to the December 2023 figure of HK$22,677, but still stands 45 per cent higher than the 2019 level.

Analysts further noted that, in January, the number of whales, defined as those who bet HK$100,000 or more per hand, amounted to 27, surpassing the December 2023 figure of 20.

