Chinese Embassy in Thailand warns about cross-border gambling

Chinese citizens in Thailand have been advised not to participate in cross-border gambling.

Thailand.- The Chinese embassy in Thailand has warned Chinese citizens to stay away from cross-border gambling after receiving calls from nationals who had lost money and assets after travelling to Thailand to gamble. It has re

The notice reminds Chinese citizens that cross-border gambling activities is illegal and that they will be prosecuted if they violate the warning. A few weeks ago, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, advised that anyone involved in cross-border gambling should surrender or face severe punishment.

He made the comments in a routine briefing when he was asked about the arrest and extradition of a Chinese national from Thailand on suspicion of cross-border gambling. Chinese businessman She Zhijiang was arrested for allegedly running an illegal online casino.

In July, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia posted a statement on its website reminding Chinese citizens not to associate with online gambling syndicates. The statement came after a number of online gambling syndicates were found to have posted fake job advertisements to lure Chinese nationals who were then kidnapped for ransom.