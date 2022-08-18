China reiterates stance against cross-border gambling

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has advised people involved in cross-border gambling to surrender or face severe punishment.

China.- The Chinese government continues its fight against cross-border gambling crimes. Wang Wenbin, a spokesman from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has advised that anyone involved in such crimes should surrender or face severe punishment.

He said: “No matter what corner of the world a criminal suspect runs to, China will initiate law enforcement cooperation with relevant countries and bring the suspect to justice.”

Wang Wenbin’s comments were made during a routine briefing on Tuesday when he was asked to comment on the recent arrest and extradition of a Chinese national from Thailand on suspicion of cross-border gambling crimes. Chinese businessman She Zhijiang was arrested for allegedly running an illegal online casino.

Wang Wenbin added: “We warn the cross-border gambling crime suspects to stop their criminal acts; to return to the country, and turn themselves in so that they could still be granted lenient treatment.”

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), an Interpol red notice published in May 2021 said She was facing criminal charges in China related to running a casino and could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

She Zhijiang allegedly ran gambling hubs in Cambodia and Shwe Kokko in Myanmar’s Kayin state, as well as a lottery company in the Philippines.

The Chinese government has wagered a crackdown on cross-border gambling activities. In 2020, it established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are controlled. The blacklist is compiled by multiple departments, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security. In March 2021, China’s revised Criminal Law made it illegal to assist cross-border gambling.