China urges the Philippines to ban offshore gaming operators

China’s embassy described the operations as a “social ill.”

The Philippines.- The Chinese Embassy in Manila has called on the Philippines to prohibit offshore gaming operators. In a statement on Friday, it said nearly 3,000 Chinese nationals had been implicated in crimes such as telecom fraud related to offshore gaming operators since 2018.

It said China had collaborated with the Philippines to close five hubs this year and repatriate around 1,000 Chinese citizens. The embassy said most Chinese citizens involved are victims.

Several Philippine lawmakers are calling for a ban on offshore gaming companies. Last week, Meanwhile, a security expert described operators as “Trojan horses” that could be used by China to stage “surprise attacks” against military installations.

However, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)’s chairman argued that the threat to national security came from alien hacking and scam syndicates (AHaSS), not legitimate internet gaming licensees. He said internet gaming licensees contributed over PHP5bn to PAGCOR’s gross revenue in 2023, providing financial support to the government.