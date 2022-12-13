China: police bust alleged football betting ring worth US$6.43m

Police have arrested 48 people on suspicion of organising illegal football betting.

China.- Police in Guangdong have carried out raids in the cities of Jieyang, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan and Shanwei, arresting of 48 people allegedly linked to a football betting operation worth more than CNY45m (US$6.43m).

According to a statement released by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Public Security, police seized 146 computers, 561 bank cards, 221 mobile phones, eight POS machines, betting equipment, account books and documents and cash valued at CNY923,100.

The raids were carried out on December 6, after three months of investigation. According to China Daily, the operation was headed by a man called Zhuo and his wife. More than ten relatives and friends are said to have been involved.

Illegal gambling on the World Cup is an issue in many countries. In Hong Kong, police have arrested a 22-year-old man for using social media platforms to find players and promote an illegal gambling site. In Malaysia, 260 arrests were made in 219 raids related to alleged illegal betting on the World Cup between November 29 and December 8.